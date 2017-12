Death Notices for Dec. 22, 2017

Mr. Adams, 72, died Dec. 11.

No services are scheduled. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Vincent Cavallaro

Mr. Cavallaro, 69, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Trisha N. Gonzalez

Mrs. Gonzalez, 37, died Dec. 11.

Billy Hugh Warren

Mr. Warren, 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.