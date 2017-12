Master Adams, 5, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt or the American Heart Association.