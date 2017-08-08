Death Notices for Aug. 9, 2017

Mr. Joyner, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home at 650 High St. in Huntingdon with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067.

William R. ‘Bill’ O’Donnell

Mr. O’Donnell, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.