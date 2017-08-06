Death Notices for Aug. 8, 2017

Mrs. Brooks, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Rutland Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, designated for a cemetery sign, be made to Rutland Baptist Church, 800 Rutland Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

James Allen ‘Jim’ Stanley

Mr. Stanley, 77, of Lafayette, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Neil Ansel Terrell

Mr. Terrell, 94, of Madison, died Sunday.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Nashville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.