Death Notices for July 22, 2017

Mr. Bradshaw, 87, of Flowery Branch, Ga., died July 4.

Memorial services will be July 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Buford Church of Christ in Buford, Ga. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. Visitation will be July 29 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the church.

John Hubert Edward Harrison

Mr. Harrison, 76, died Monday.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at New Life Christian Church. All flowers should be delivered to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Judy Mai Jarrett

Mrs. Jarrett, 69, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.