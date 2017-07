Mrs. Gawel, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter at 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.