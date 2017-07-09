Death Notices for July 11, 2017

Mr. Franklin, 66, of Lebanon, died Thursday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Funeral services will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Hills Church of Christ.

Ruby Odell Turner

Mrs. Turner, 90, of Mt. Juliet, died July 5.

A remembrance service was Saturday at 2 p.m. at Old Hickory Country Club at 1904 Old Hickory Blvd. A reception followed until 5 p.m. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.