Death Notices for July 8, 2017

The Rev. Jordan, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rachel J. Nash

Ms. Nash, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Herman Eugene Thompson

Mr. Thompson, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.