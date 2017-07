Mr. Foutch, 74, of Lebanon, died June 26.

Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Wilson County Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at noon at the funeral home.

Berta L. Johnson

Ms. Johnson, 72, died Saturday.

A public viewing will be Friday from 2-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at the funeral home.