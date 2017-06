Mrs. Beard, 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Shelia Denise James

Ms. James, 57, of Mt. Juliet, died June 1.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.