Death Notices for May 13, 2017

Mrs. Fitzgerald, 73, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be at a later date.

Milton ‘Al’ Sanders

Mr. Sanders, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

John H. Steverson

Mr. Steverson, 74, died May 3 at Lakeshore Senior Living in Nashville.

A memorial service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel at Neuble Monument Funeral Home.

Margaret Lucille Winter

Mrs. Winter, 81, of Hermitage, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.