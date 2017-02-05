Death Notices for Feb. 7, 2017

Mrs. Andrews, 89, of Hendersonville, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

James ‘Jim’ H. Rowe Jr.

Mr. Rowe, 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

George Randall Vines

Mr. Vines, 79, of Hermitage, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.