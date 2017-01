Mr. Niedermeyer, 72, a longtime resident of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Hickory Lake Bowmen’s Club or Broken Arrow Archery Club in Mt. Juliet.