Death Notices for Jan. 18, 2017

Mrs. Carr, 68, of Brentwood, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Concord Road Church of Christ at 8221 Concord Road in Brentwood. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

John Michael Hall

Mr. Hall, 49, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

A celebration of life will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at Circle P Farm at 503 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the farm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an account for the benefit of John’s children at First Freedom Bank at 12888 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.