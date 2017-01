Mrs. Hicks, 76, of Madison, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Turning Point Church at 1011 E. Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.