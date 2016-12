Mr. Short, 62, died Wednesday.

Funeral services for Mr. Short will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Nancy Leech

Ms. Leech, 64, died Friday.

Graveside services for Ms. Leech will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.