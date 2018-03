Gawthorp earned All-State honors as a junior at St. Joseph-Ogden High School for coach Jason Retz. She has run the last two years at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“Abby has run at one of the top junior college cross country and track programs in the nation the last two years, so we are looking for her to make an impact for us next fall and spring,” Seckel said.

She is the daughter of Randy and Mary Beth Gawthorp.