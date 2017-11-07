Local runners honored by MSCCA

Honored during the Mid State Cross Country Association banquet Monday night at Brentwood Academy were (from left) Lebanon’s Aiden Britt, first team fifth place; Wilson Central’s Baylor Franklin, second team 14th place; and WCHS’ Russell Riggan, third team 17th place. The trio were also named all-region in Class AAA. Not pictured is Mt. Juliet’s Alex Houston, who finished on the girls’ third team 16th place.