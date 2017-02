Vanjohnson Jr. has earned letters in cross country and track for coach Matthew Brick at McEachern High School. He is the son of Timothy and Kimberly Vanjohnson.

"Tim will be a great addition to our team. He has a passion for running and is a true student of our sport,” Seckel said. “Coach Brick raved about his leadership skills, dedication, and athleticism. He will fit in with exactly the culture we are building on our team."