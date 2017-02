Barlow ran a 9:17.21, a meet and track record and fourth fastest in the nation this winter to win the boys’ 3,200-meter run.

Elrod was third in the 1,600 meters in 4:22.51 and fourth in the 800 in 1:57.35. Franklin was eighth in 1:59.37. Junior Grant Pody was 31st in 4:42.71 in the 1,600 meters.

Some of the best track and field athletes from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi participated in the meet. Central will compete this weekend in the Vanderbilt High School Indoor Invitational.