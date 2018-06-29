Three suspects face federal firearms charges in Music City Pawn robbery

A criminal complaint received Thursday afternoon charged James Horton, 24, Hakeem Mannie, 29, and Herbert Marsh, 28, all of Nashville, with robbery affecting commerce and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Mannie and Marsh were also charged as convicted felons in possession of firearms.

“This is yet another example of our commitment to act swiftly to reduce violent crime in Middle Tennessee,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “As we continue to remind the public, the U.S. attorney’s office and our law enforcement partners are serious about removing violent offenders from our communities. With these individuals, 23 violent offenders have been charged and taken off the streets in June, and this follows similar patterns in preceding months. Lengthy prison sentences will follow upon conviction, and there is no parole in the federal system.”

The complaint alleged the trio robbed Music City Pawn on Nolensville Pike on June 26 and took 14 guns and more than $8,000. The trio entered the store wearing masks and gloves, and one was armed with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light. Two employees were then ordered to the ground and bound with cable, and one employee was dragged to the rear of the store and ordered to open the safe. After taking the guns and cash, the assailants fled the store in a U-Haul van.

According to the complaint, Metro Nashville police officers stopped a BMW at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and Rosa Parks Blvd. for a traffic violation. Officers identified Horton as the driver and Mannie and Marsh as two of the three passengers. During the subsequent investigation, five stolen guns were recovered from the vehicle, four of which were taken during the robbery at Music City Pawn. The complaint also described video surveillance and witness statements that linked the trio to the robbery, as well as the recovery of the U-Haul van at Marsh’s sister’s house, which was used during the getaway.

Mannie was found to have six prior felony convictions for forgery, and Marsh has three prior felony convictions for forgery.

If convicted, all defendants face up to 20 years in prison on the robbery charge, with an additional mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of five years on the charge of using and carrying a gun during a crime of violence. Mannie and Marsh also face up to 10 years in prison as an alleged convicted felon in possession of guns.