Five sentenced in heroin distribution case

Eight people were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and all pleaded guilty.

Those sentenced Tuesday were:

• Steven Allen, 52, of Chicago, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• David Fletcher, 49, of Nashville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• Travis Jones, 49, of Chicago, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

• Maurice Jenkins, 52, of Nashville was sentenced to 35 months in prison.

• Garrette Butler, 64, of Nashville, was sentenced to six months in a halfway house.

Previously sentenced in November were:

• Charlie Diggs, 46, of Nashville, was sentenced to six years in prison.

• Amanda Morris, 34, of Nashville, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison.

• Jill Bradley, 54, of Joelton, was sentenced to three days in custody.

According to court documents in late 2014, Fletcher Diggs, and Jones conspired to acquire multiple kilograms of heroin from Allen and others in Chicago and then take the heroin to Middle Tennessee to be sole. Members of the conspiracy took the heroin to Nashville where it was diluted, packaged for resale and stored at Butler and Diggs’ homes in Nashville.

Members of the conspiracy also sold the heroin and recruited others to sell it, as well. Law enforcement officers ultimately seized more than $38,000, business properties and several cars from the heroin dealers.