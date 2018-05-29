Overton County physical therapist faces forgery charges

At the request of 13th District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents began to investigate Dustin Rich, 30, on Oct. 6, 2017 on allegations of TennCare fraud. At that time, Rich was employed by a Clay County hospital as a physical therapist. During the investigation, agents discovered Rich created false documents and forged the signatures of the patient and/or guardian, which then resulted in TennCare fraudulently billed for the services. The investigation revealed from January until May 2017, Rich fabricated summary notes of therapy visits he did not complete and forged the signatures from his home in Overton County. Rich is no longer employed by the hospital.

On May 21, an Overton County grand jury returned indictments that charged Rich with four counts of forgery. On Friday, TBI agents arrested Rich. He was booked in at the Overton County Jail and released on his own recognizance.