Macon County woman indicted, accused of filing a false report

In January, at the request of 8th District Attorney Jared Effler, TBI agents began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that involved a Jamestown man. Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth, 24, reported a man sexually assaulted her while she was at his home in December 2016. The investigation revealed the incident did not happen.

Last week, a Fentress County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Suddarth with one count of filing a false report. On Friday morning, she turned herself in and was booked in at the Fentress County Jail on $2,500 bond.