Gangster Disciples member indicted for 2007 Clarksville murder

Rex Andrew Whitlock, also known as Stackhouse, of Clarksville, was charged in a 45-count superseding indictment. Whitlock was already in custody in connection with the investigation. He was indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges in June and on federal racketeering charges in December.

“This superseding indictment reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to hold the Gangster Disciples organization accountable for acts of violence in Middle Tennessee over the past decade,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “By this prosecution, we also seek to bring closure to the family of a victim of gang violence in Clarksville and justice to the community that suffered as a result of this crime. As this investigation continues, we will continue to bring charges like these whenever the evidence permits.”

According to the superseding indictment, Whitlock and other members of the Gangster Disciples waited outside Dodge’s Chicken, a gas station in Clarksville, in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2007. Whitlock and other Gangster Disciples then followed a member of the rival Bloods gang as he left Dodge’s Chicken and drove down Tobacco Road in Clarksville, at which time Whitlock allegedly shot and killed him.

“According to [Thursday’s] superseding indictment, Gangster Disciples member Rex Andrew Whitlock allegedly laid in wait for a member of a rival gang outside a gas station in Clarksville, followed him down the street and murdered him,” said acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan. “The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting gangs like the Gangster Disciples and to eradicating the scourge of violence that this gang and others like it have inflicted on too many communities.”

If convicted, Whitlock potentially faces the death penalty.