Ranking Nashville gang member sentenced to more than 24 years in prison

Finch pleaded guilty in January 2017 to a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempting to commit a robbery affecting interstate commerce and to possessing and discharging a firearm in the attempted robbery.

According to court documents, Finch was a ranking member of the Athens Park Bloods street gang and had multiple previous state felony convictions, including two convictions as a felon in possession of firearms, a conviction for robbery and a conviction for reckless endangerment with a weapon. As a convicted felon, Finch was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Court documents outline on June 21, 2015, Finch brandished a gun and stole another gun from a juvenile while in the J.C. Napier public housing development. Two days later, Finch rode in a car with another juvenile and was involved in a shootout with the occupants of another vehicle.

Finch was injured in the shootout, but left the scene and was later located and taken to a local hospital for treatment. After treatment, he was arrested on outstanding state warrants and then bonded out of custody. Finch failed to appear in court as required and was arrested by Metro Nashville SWAT officers in another car Nov. 12, 2015.

A 9 mm pistol was recovered from the glove compartment of that car during the arrest. Ballistics evidence revealed that the recovered gun had been used one week earlier, on Nov. 5, 2015, in a drug-related shooting, in which Finch robbed a drug dealer in the Lexington Garden Apartments in Madison. His intended victim resisted and Finch shot and severely wounded the victim. Finch then left the area with cocaine he took from the victim.

Finch entered into a plea agreement with the government Jan. 24, 2017 and agreed to a 15-year sentence. Seven weeks after Finch entered into the agreement, he assaulted another federal prisoner at the Grayson County Jail in Leitchfield, Kentucky, and seriously injured him, including breaking his jaw and ribs. The government then filed a motion to withdraw from the plea agreement, citing Finch’s criminal conduct in committing the assault that violated the terms of the agreement.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen noted Finch’s extensive criminal history and countless opportunities to rehabilitate and said, “the protection of society was the most important factor,” before he sentenced Finch to more than 24 years in prison.