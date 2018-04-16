Nashville man sentenced to 105 years in prison for child porn crimes

“The sentence imposed by the court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran.

According to court records, Turner befriended two different families who had young children, including a toddler boy and an infant girl, and he offered to babysit them. Between October 2014 and May 2015, Turner took sexually explicit pictures and videos of the young girl on 10 different occasions and of the boy on six different occasions while in his basement apartment in Nashville.

The sexually explicit material included pictures of himself sexually molesting the two young children, who were between the ages of 31 months and 12 at the time. After he made the recordings, Turner distributed the pictures on the internet using public Wi-Fi networks in an attempt to avoid law enforcement detection. With the help of a manager of a business where Turner frequently used the internet, law enforcement officers were able to identify Turner more quickly.

Court records also reference Turner’s characteristic behavior in attempting to access other vulnerable children when he dressed as Spiderman while he washed windows as a local children’s hospital, during the time he raped children.

“Children of this community are a little safer today with this sexual predator behind bars,” said assistant special agent in charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigation’s operations in Tennessee. “The fact he would film, and then upload to the internet, videos of himself molesting an infant and toddler, then take elaborate steps to conceal his activities, represents the extreme danger he posed to the community.”

Turner was charged June 1, 2015 with 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to all counts of the indictment March 30, 2017 and was sentenced Monday by visiting U.S. District Court Judge Marvin E. Aspen.