Dyersburg teacher indicted on multiple charges

On March 3, at the request of 29th District Attorney Danny Goodman, TBI agents began an investigation into the possible inappropriate conduct between Dyersburg High School teacher John Mark Moody and his students.

As a result of the investigation, a Dyer County grand jury indicted Moody on Monday for solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and coercion of a witness.

Moody voluntarily turned himself in and was booked in at the Dyer County Jail on $20,000 bond.