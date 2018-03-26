Second brother pleads guilty in child rape case

Camacho’s brother, Ramiro, pleaded guilty in January to the same charges.

The brothers were each charged with two counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old in September 2016.

Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody Kane sentenced the brothers to two six-year terms in prison to be served consecutively. According to Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink, the brothers will also be placed on the sex offender registry as violent offenders and on community supervision for life.

The two men were found at a home in Antioch at the time of their arrests. They remained in Wilson County Jail since Sept. 20, 2016, each held on $150,000 bond.

According to Wilson County Detective B.J. Stafford, the victims were “considerably younger” than the 13-year-old threshold for the charge of rape of a child younger than 13.

Stafford and other detectives worked in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on the case. A TBI official who is a Mexican native assisted in overcoming a language barrier.

The crimes took place in the northwest part of the county. Investigators began working on the case in late 2015 and presented their findings to a Wilson County grand jury, which resulted in an indictment for both men.

At the time of the arrests, Wilson County sheriff’s officials declined to give more information about the crimes due to the involvement of minors.