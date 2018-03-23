Jury convicts Harris in shooting trial

The jury returned its verdict at about 2 p.m. and found Harris guilty of reckless aggravated assault, aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and felony reckless endangerment.

The two counts of assault came from people who were hit by bullets Harris shot at the Lebanon Premium Outlets in June 2015. Detezio Maynard was hit in his leg and ended up losing his foot, and Julius Young was hit in his ankle as he fled the scene.

Harris argued the shots were fired in self defense as Maynard and several friends ganged up on him to beat him.

According to testimony, the incident began when Harris’ younger brother, Kaceem Harris, ran into Maynard at a party two days before the shooting. Kaceem Harris testified Maynard and a group of his friends beat him up at the party, and then continued threatening him in the following days.

In his own testimony Friday morning, Keenan Harris said the incident at the mall was intended as a way to get Maynard to stop harassing his brother.

“I was just really nervous for my brother, because he sustained such injuries as I had never seen before,” said Keenan Harris. “I just felt bad for my brother. I wanted to do what’s right.”

Keenan Harris said the fight at the mall was just intended to be a fistfight, and he only had the gun, because it was always in his car. He said he only fired the gun when three to four people ganged up on him and he wanted them to stop. He also said he had no intention of hitting anybody but just wanted to threaten them.

On Wednesday, Taye Davis and Kemon Neuble, Maynard’s friends who were involved in the altercation, testified they went to the mall with the intent to get into a fight.

“I just got called about the fight, and I was like, all right, I’ll go,” said Davis.

The two said they didn’t know why they were going to fight, but Kaceem Harris’ testimony said they were involved in the incident at the party two days prior and knew why they were going to the mall.

Both Davis and Neuble identified Keenan Harris in the courtroom as the shooter that night.

Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody Kane ruled Keenan Harris would be free on bond pending a sentencing hearing set for May 25 at 9 a.m.