logo

Courts

Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

Staff Reports • Today at 6:26 PM

A Nashville man at the heart of violent crime activity in the J.C. Napier and Tony Sudekum Public Housing neighborhoods in Nashville pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to brandishing and discharging a gun during a violent crime.

Aweis Haji-Mohamed, also known as “Son Son,” 28, was indicted in July 2016 and charged with a variety of federal firearms offenses related to his involvement in an ongoing violent crime wave that included armed robberies and killings. Haji-Mohamed was one of 36 people charged in July 2016 as a result of a targeted investigation by local and federal law enforcement, which began in March 2015 as a response to violent crime in Nashville public housing developments.

Among other crimes, Haji-Mohamed was charged with and admitted to planning and committing an armed robbery of a street-level cocaine dealer in the Tony Sudekum neighborhood in January 2015. During the robbery, Haji-Mohamed shot a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the stepson of the man he was robbing when the stepson stepped out of his apartment to find out about the commotion.

Haji-Mohamed admitted he also planned and robbed another cocaine dealer named Isaiah Starks, in the Tony Sudekum area in January 2015. During the robbery, Haji-Mohamed shot into the ground from a .40 caliber handgun while another person held a gun on Starks and other people in his vehicle. In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2015, Haji-Mohamed returned to the same area to find Starks and shot him in the head and killed him, using a pistol he and another person stole during a Jan. 22, 2015 armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store near the J.C. Napier neighborhood.

On Jan. 24, 2015, Haji-Mohamed went into a house on Joseph Street in Nashville armed with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. He was looking for a Bloods gang member he previously had an argument with after he stole a gun from another Bloods gang member. The gang member’s elderly grandmother and other people, including several youth and a disabled child, were inside the house. When he couldn’t find the person he was looking for, Haji-Mohamed shot numerous rounds into the walls and floor before he left the house.

Metro-Nashville police SWAT officers eventually arrested Haji-Mohamed on Aug. 25, 2015 after they found him hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of a woman’s house. At the time of his arrest, Haji-Mohamed was again in illegal possession of another gun.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. plans to sentence Haji-Mohamed on July 6.

Recommended for You