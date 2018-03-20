Suspect in 2015 shooting trial to start Wednesday

Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired multiple shots that wounded two people at Lebanon Premium Outlets in June 2015.

Lebanon police officers were called to the scene of a shooting June 9, 2015 at about 7 p.m. outside the Lebanon Premium Outlets.

Then-Lebanon interim police Chief Michael VanHook said Harris was believed to fire multiple rounds, and two people were injured in the parking lot.

“Two groups of individuals were seen in the far corner of the parking lot in an altercation when one of the subjects pulled a pistol and fired several rounds striking two people,” VanHook said at the time.

Two days after the shooting, Harris surrendered with his attorney at the Wilson County Jail. He was released later that evening on $20,000 bond.

According to VanHook, both shooting victims were in stable condition following the shooting and were released from the hospital. Both victims were boys, and their names were not released due to their ages.