Accused murderer gets trial date

Marvin Andre Bryant, 21, of Goodlettsville, was charged in 2017 with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

A total of four people were charged in connection with the incident.

Patton died in January 2015 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center a few days after she received a single gunshot wound while sleeping at her grandmother’s home in Lebanon because of a drive-by shooting incident.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Joseph Hendry, 22, of Nashville, the following week in Brentwood. He has since remained in Wilson County Jail without bond. A Wilson County grand jury returned a six-count indictment on Hendry in 2015. He has a criminal hearing scheduled for May 29.

Continuing investigation by Lebanon police led to the February arrest of Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 26, of Nashville, who was taken into custody without incident by the Metro-Nashville Police Department’s Gang Unit. Wade has a criminal hearing scheduled for April 13.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 20, of Lebanon, was charged the same day as Wade. Underwood also faces charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

“The Lebanon Police Department is confident on the suspects charged, and the mentioned charges, and is also confident this case is almost at its conclusion,” the police department said in a 2017 statement. “The detective division continues to look at others involved, whether their involvement was before or after the shooting, and will continue with arrests and charges as the facts take us in that direction.”