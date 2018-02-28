Linden man charged in assault of law enforcement agent

after he apparently assaulted a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.

On Monday, two agents went to a home in Linden, and, after identifying themselves, spoke to the homeowner outside while Mercer was there.

When Mercer got in his car to leave, one of the agents walked up to him to ask him a question, and Mercer pointed a gun at the agent and drove away.

Mercer was arrested and charged later Monday night with aggravated assault. He was booked in at the Perry County Jail and released after he posted $30,000 bond.