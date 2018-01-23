Mexican national pleads in child rape case

Camacho, along with his brother, Fernando, was charged with four counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old in September 2016.

Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody Kane sentenced Camacho to two six-year terms in prison to be served consecutively.

The two men were found at a home in Antioch at the time of their arrests. They remained in Wilson County Jail since Sept. 20, each on $150,000 bond.

According to Wilson County Detective B.J. Stafford, the victims were “considerably younger” than the 13-year-old threshold for the charge of rape of a child younger than 13.

Stafford and other detectives worked in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on the case. A TBI official who is a Mexican native assisted in overcoming a language barrier.

The crimes took place in the northwest part of the county. Investigators began working on the case in late 2015 and presented their findings to a Wilson County grand jury, which resulted in an indictment for both men.

At the time of the arrests, Wilson County sheriff’s officials declined to give more information about the crimes due to the involvement of minors.

Fernando Camacho could face up to 25 years in prison on each count of child rape involving a child less than 13 years of age. He could also be deported without the ability to re-enter the United States without federal prosecution.

Fernando Camacho‘s criminal hearing will be March 20. If the case goes to trial, a foreign language interpreter will be used.