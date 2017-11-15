Bowen hearing to resume Monday

Smith previously delayed the hearing almost a full year when, according to Smith, as many as 400-500 pages of documents were filed in the case between Bowen and the city. Smith said there was not enough time in one day to consider all details from both sides in the case, and the attorneys representing each side should have requested more than one day for the case to be heard.

The hearing resumed Monday, and Smith spent the first three days going through the documents submitted.

Bowen alleges his firing by then-Lebanon Mayor Phillip Craighead in December 2014 was illegal and politically charged.

Craighead fired Bowen after an incident involving the city’s Public Safety division.

A change in the city’s charter in 2014 gave Craighead the sole authority to fire Bowen without the council’s approval. It also made a provision for Bowen and potentially future department heads in similar situations to appeal disciplinary actions before an administrative law judge.

Prior to the change, the mayor and at least four city councilors’ approval was needed to fire department heads.

The same city charter change the council approved also made Public Safety its own department within the city. When that change took place, five Public Safety officers, including current police Chief Mike Justice, continued to use the police department’s originating agency identification number for access to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center database.

Andy Wright, Lebanon’s city attorney, previously said Bowen told a police administrator to contact TBI, asking the agency whether the five officers could access a state a federal database for criminal history, driver’s license, tag information and other sensitive information used by law enforcement agencies.

Since Public Safety became its own department through the charter change, it didn’t have its own identification number for the TBI system because it previously operated as a division of the police department. Each law enforcement agency is assigned its own identification number.

Wright also said Bowen was correct to notify TBI of the Public Safety officers, but it was the way he went about doing it that ultimately cost him his job. He said Bowen was fired for not telling anyone about the noncompliance issue between the five Lebanon Public Safety officers and TBI.

Attorney Keith Williams, representing Bowen, filed the appeal in chancery court after hearing officer Brett Gipson ruled in 2015 that Craighead had cause to fire Bowen.

The case is scheduled for eight days in chancery court and will resume Monday at 9 a.m. when Smith has had a chance to review all of the documents submitted by both sides.