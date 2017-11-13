Lebanon man pleads guilty to rape of a child

Judge Brody Kane accepted the plea and sentenced Juan Javier Garcia, 34, to two 40-year prison sentences to be served concurrently without the chance of parole or early release.

Garcia was initially charged Nov. 20, 2016 with 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 12 counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old. Prior to sentencing, he was held in Wilson County Jail on $700,000 bond. Following his sentence, Garcia was taken to a state prison.

According to state law, rape of a child is the unlawful sexual penetration of a victim by the defendant or the defendant by a victim, if the victim is more than 3 years old but less than 13 years old.

“The Lebanon Police Department, along with the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office, pray that the conclusion of this case will begin to bring closure to all those affected,” said Lebanon police spokesperson P.J. Hardy in a release.