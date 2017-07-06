Kansas man sentenced to 50 years for child porn

U.S. District Court Judge Aleta Trauger sentenced Ryan James Day, 32, who previously lived in Clarksville, after Day pleaded guilty Feb. 22.

The investigation began in June 2015 when Day chatted with an undercover law enforcement officer who posed online as someone interested in child pornography.

During the online conversation, Day told the undercover detective he was sexually active with a minor and sent pornographic photos of the victim to the detective.

Day also told the detective he wanted to have sex with a minor whom he believed to be the detective’s young child, and he attempted to persuade yet another young girl to have sex with him.

The FBI and local authorities determined the location of the device from which the images were sent and responded to Day’s home in Kansas within hours of him sending the child pornography.

A search of Day’s phone and computer revealed hundreds of pornographic images of children, including the images of the victim sent to the detective.

Day was indicted on four counts of production of child pornography in December 2015 and pleaded guilty earlier this year.

According to the charging document and other court filings, Day began sexually abusing the victim in 2009 when he lived in Clarksville and the victim was about 5 years old.

During a period of several years, Day sexually abused the victim several times and photographed the abuse.

After moving to Kansas, Day distributed the images online to get images of other minors who were sexually abused.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and Ellis County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Henry C. Leventis and Rascoe Dean served as prosecutors.