Charges dropped against local judge

Barry, 80, was charged with failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to give information and render aid and leaving the scene when he was accused of not leaving information after his pickup truck backed into a car owned by Kina Moore, of Nashville.

Attorney Jack Lowery represented Barry and said although the case was set for deposition Monday, the state dropped all three charges for lack of proof.

“Full restitution has been made to the complainant in this case, and even the complainant acknowledged that when she initially went to her car she did not see any damage. It was not until the second time after the complainant drove her car to Nashville that she noticed the damage,” Lowery said.

Police investigated the incident and saw a pickup truck back into Moore’s car on the day and time in question on surveillance video. The truck driver pulled away and parked at a different spot in the parking lot.

Barry was identified and confirmed the incident with police. Lowery said Barry’s stature did not play a role in Monday’s proceedings.

“I want to make it very clear that Judge Barry, a noted jurist for 27 years, did not wish for, nor has he received, any preferential treatment in the deposition of this case by the district attorney,” Lowery said.

“That’s something we regularly do in our county. We’ll allow dismissals on cases where the person is satisfied. We regularly do that in our county,” said Smith County Judge Michael Collins, who presided over Monday’s proceedings.