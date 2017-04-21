Rutherford County lawyer censured after court incident

On June 13, 2016, Catron was representing a client in chancery court before a special master.

Although the special master ruled in Catron’s favor on an objection, Catron said, “That’s what I have come to expect from you. You never treat me or my office fairly, and, of course, you will rule against me, as you always do.”

Catron went on to complain the special master had treated him unfairly in three other cases and must have a personal problem with him.

In these acts, Catron violated a rule of engaging in conduct intended to disrupt a tribunal and impugning the integrity of judicial officers.

His censure for those violations was announced Friday. A public censure is a warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.