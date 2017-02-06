Abused and neglected children to benefit from Jewelers for Children grant to Wilson County CASA

The award to Wilson County CASA is part of a $625,000 grant that Jewelers for Children made to the National CASA Association.

“Our board has always been focused on charities that primarily benefit children in need and the National CASA Association is a perfect fit for our support,” said David Rocha, the executive director of Jewelers for Children.

“CASA excels at helping the most vulnerable children during a very trying time in their young lives.”

Since July 1, 2016, volunteers helped 168 children find safe, permanent homes. The program is always seeking new volunteers in its effort to provide a voice to every abused and neglected child.

“Funding from Jewelers for Children will help us recruit and train an additional 23 volunteers to serve children that have been abused and neglected. We are grateful that the jewelers and our local supporters are focused on helping our most vulnerable children,” said Cathey Sweeney, Executive Director.

Jewelers for Children is the charitable arm of the jewelry industry, composed of jewelry retailers, manufacturers, watch companies and trade associations. They are the largest private supporter of the National CASA Association, supporting volunteer advocacy since 2003.

In addition to the National CASA Association, JFC’s charity partners include: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A- Wish America, and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. For more information on JFC, visit jewelersforchildren.org.

The National CASA Association provides leadership to 943 state and local program offices that champion the best interests of abused and neglected children. Across the country, over 76,000 highly trained CASA/GAL volunteers serve as powerful advocates for these children, one child at a time, within the child welfare system. For more information, go to casaforchildren.org.

Wilson County CASA was started here in Wilson County 30 years ago! For more information, contact Cathey Sweeney at 615-443- 2002 or csweeney@wilsoncountycasa.org.