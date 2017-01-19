Court date for murder suspect moved to March

Trenton Bell, 23, faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse after his girlfriend Sydney Green, 19, of Lebanon, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in February 2015.

Bell reported Green’s death as a suicide in a call to Lebanon police. As detectives investigated the scene, they discovered the couple was apparently involved in a domestic altercation inside their apartment.

Police believed Bell killed Green in the altercation and then attempted to stage the scene to appear as though it were a suicide.

Officers on the scene administered CPR to Green until Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics took her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Bell’s hearing was previously scheduled for Jan. 13. His court dates have been rescheduled or continued several times since his first appearance in Wilson County criminal court, which was in 2015.

Bell has remained in Wilson County Jail on $2 million bond since his 2015 arrest.