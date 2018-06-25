Cooking with JoJo: Scotch egg: deliciously egg-citing finger food

Possibly created in London, the Scotch egg can be found in most grocery stores and gas stations around the United Kingdom and other regions. The Scotch egg is a great way to have breakfast on the run, a snack for game time or a starter for dinner. For such a simple dish, it packs lots of flavor and is traditionally served with a spicy dipping sauce, in this case, a spicy mustard sauce.

What you’ll need:

• 6 hardboiled eggs, medium or large will do.

• 1 pound of pork sausage, sugar free for this recipe.

• 2 large eggs, beaten.

• ½ cup flour, coconut flour for this recipe or all-purpose, if preferred.

• 2 cups Italian bread crumbs, gluten free or preferred.

For the dip, mix equal parts – ¼- to ½-cup each – of spicy brown mustard and mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon of yellow curry powder, a pinch of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice and mix thoroughly. Let it sit in the fridge while you make your eggs to allow the flavors to meld.

After boiling your eggs, place them directly in ice water. This will help greatly in peeling them. To prepare for the coating, in three separate bowls, place the beaten eggs, flour and bread crumbs. Wrap the eggs in the sausage and make sure it is covered completely in a thin layer.

Begin the coating by starting with the flour, then the beaten eggs and lastly the breadcrumbs. These can be cooked either in hot oil or baked in the oven on 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. These gems can be refrigerated for up to a week and can also be frozen and slowly thawed to enjoy later. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.