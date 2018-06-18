Cooking with JoJo: Basque in the flavors of this fresh chimichurri

Loosely translated as “a mixture of things in no order,” the chimichurri when made fresh can be used to elevate any meat or vegetable. This recipe makes about 2 cups and will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

What you’ll need:

• ½ cup red wine vinegar.

• 1 cup olive oil, extra virgin and cold pressed is best.

• ½ cup cilantro, finely chopped.

• ¼ cup parsley, flat leaf preferred.

• 1 tsp. oregano, fresh and finely chopped.

• 3 small garlic cloves, minced.

• ¾ tsp. coarse salt.

• 1 shallot, finely chopped.

• juice of ½ lime.

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them thoroughly. If you have one, a mortar and pestle is the traditional method used to pulverize the ingredients and mix thoroughly. The mortar and pestle is also great for making spice rubs and pastes and is a recommended addition to any kitchen.

Depending on your preference, this can all be placed in a food processor for a less chunky sauce. For another dimension, add fresh chopped red or jalapeno pepper for a touch of heat.

After mixing, allow the chimichurri to sit in the fridge for at least an hour before using to allow the salt and the acids to break down the fresh herbs to give maximum flavor.

The uses of chimichurri are many. From grilled, baked or pan-seared meats to roasted white or baked sweet potatoes, chimichurri will turn your meals into next-level delicious. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.