Cooking with JoJo: Vive le quiche

This recipe uses spinach as the main ingredient, which results in a tender and rich breakfast or brunch dish. Other recipes include bacon, ham or even seafood. While the idea of making such a difficult-looking dish may be intimidating, it’s really quite simple and will impress your family and friends.

What you need:

• 1 9-inch deep-dish frozen pie crust.

• 1 tbsp. butter.

• ½-cup shallots, thinly sliced.

• 4 large eggs.

• 1 cup heavy cream.

• ground nutmeg, pinch.

• ¾ tsp. salt.

• 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper.

• 1 cup grated cheese of choice, Swiss and Gouda for this recipe.

• 1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, drained of all water.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the pie crust from the freezer and thaw until just soft. Prick the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Bake on the center rack until fully cooked and lightly golden. Turn the oven down to 325 degrees.

Heat butter in a small pan over low heat. Cook shallots until soft and translucent, about 15 minutes. Do not brown. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, nutmeg, salt and cayenne pepper. Place the cooked pie shell on a baking sheet. Spread shallots over bottom of the cooked crust and then sprinkle grated cheese over the top. Scatter the spinach evenly over the cheese and then pour the egg mixture over top.

Bake at 325 degrees for 50-55 minutes until the custard is set and the top is lightly golden. Serve hot or warm.

This delicate and decadent version of a classic quiche is as fun to eat as it is to make. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.