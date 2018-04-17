Cooking with JoJo: Score on game day with spicy chicken tenders

A staple on the menu, buffalo chicken tenders, are normally breaded with flour and tossed in hot sauce. This recipe is a healthier version made with coconut flour and almond flour for a gluten-free version you’re sure to love.

Topped off with blue cheese crumbles and scallions, you’ll be the MVP on game day.

What you’ll need:

• 1 1/2 pounds chicken tenders.

• 1/3 cup coconut flour.

• 2 large eggs

• 1 tbsp. almond milk.

• 1 cup almond flour.

• ¼ cup coconut oil or clarified butter.

• ½ tsp. salt.

• ¼ tsp. pepper.

• ½ tsp. garlic powder.

• ½ tsp. onion powder.

• ¼ tsp. cayenne, optional.

• blue cheese crumbles, to taste.

• hot sauce, to taste.

• ¼ cup scallions.

In a shallow dish, combine the almond flour, coconut flour, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne and black pepper and mix well to combine the flavors. In another shallow dish, whisk the egg and almond milk.

Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium heat and add the coconut oil or clarified butter. Before adding the chicken, make sure the oil is hot enough by dropping a bit of almond flour in the pan to see if it sizzles. Take the chicken and first coat it in egg, then coat with almond flour mixture, shaking off any extra. Immediately add to the hot pan.

Let the chicken cook about two to four minutes on each side, or until just cooked through. You will have to fry in two batches, most likely. Adjust the heat to avoid burning the outside, and add more cooking fat to the pan if you need to for the second batch.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined dish to drain excess oil. Top with a drizzle of hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and scallions. This healthier version of buffalo chicken tenders are a great addition to the any menu at game time or anytime. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.