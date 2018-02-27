Cooking with JoJo: No bones about this no fuss dinner

Put your mind at ease, put your feet up and enjoy this amazing slow-cooker rib recipe. This can be put together the night before and kept in the fridge, so all you need to do is turn the Crockpot on while you’re headed out the door.

With a cook time of six to eight hours, these delicious, fall-apart ribs pair well a microwaved baked potato, greens or sautéed yellow squash in olive oil with salt, pepper and a hint of dill.

What you’ll need:

• 3 pounds country-style pork loin ribs.

For the sauce:

• 1/3 cup dark brown sugar.

• 1 tbsp. chili powder.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. coarse ground black pepper.

• 2 cups ketchup.

• ½ cup cider vinegar.

• 3 tbsp. spicy brown mustard.

• 3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce.

• 1 tbsp. liquid smoke.

In a bowl, add all ingredients for the sauce and mix well, making sure the brown sugar dissolves. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow all the spices to meld.

Using the Crockpot insert, add in ribs and pour the sauce over, making sure each rib is coated well. Cover and put in the fridge to marinate overnight. The ribs will cook on low to medium, depending on your crockpot, for six to eight hours.

No matter how tough the day has been, you can rest easy knowing dinner is just a side away. No time for sides? Shred the pork for quick and easy sandwiches or a pork-stuffed potato. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.