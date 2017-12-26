National Bacon Day comes to a sizzle Saturday

It’s an incredibly versatile food. It can be eaten on a burger if ready for a major calorie-fest. Conversely, It can be crumbled over a salad to be kind of healthy. But let’s be honest. Nothing is healthy with bacon on it.

Or it can be made the star of the show by simply pairing it with eggs. No matter what, bacon is greasy, delicious and the most beautiful thing ever seen.

Anyone who wants to climb a tall building and scream at the top of your lungs, “I love bacon,” can celebrate National Bacon Day on Saturday.

Why National Bacon Day is so beloved…

• It’s amazing: It complements everything it comes in touch with, whether it’s spicing up a boring salad or taking donuts to the next level. They say Midas has the golden touch, but it begs to differ.

• It’s convenient: Look, there’s never enough time in one day. Between jobs, errands and friends, there are always struggles to find time to cook. However, when bacon is served as a meal, that’s not a problem. All that needs to be done is heat up a pan. The bacon will be ready in minutes, and the gnarly hunger monster inside will be sated. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

• It has superpowers: Bacon contains a surprisingly little-known nutrient called “choline.” It’s been known to increase intelligence and memory, fight Alzheimer’s disease and protect the heart from developing lethal problems. It was never thought this favorite food could get any better, but then there are its health benefits. Thanks, bacon; it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

How to celebrate National Bacon Day:

• Order bacon pizza: It’s time to change things up and get outside of the box. Live life on the wild side and change up the normal pepperoni and sausage pizza order. The deliveryman is judging. To earn that respect back, order a pizza with nothing but crispy, mouth-watering bacon as a topping. What an awesome idea.

• Buy some bacon-covered donuts: It sounds wrong. But if maple-bacon donuts are wrong, there’s no reason to be right. Thank the Swirls bakery in Nebraska for starting the trend. They first conceptualized the donut and decided to call it the “Elvis.” Later, Voodoo Donuts in Portland, Oregon Dynamo Donuts in San Francisco and more picked it up. So live on the edge and try this trendy delicacy.

• Eat bacon-wrapped hot dogs: Get ready for… bacon-wrapped hot dogs. The beautiful concoctions have probably been seen before, maybe at a concert last summer. Anyone will be hooked after the first bite.

Consider this. Twenty-one percent of Americans said they would eat bacon every day for the rest of their lives.

To conduct the nationaltoday.com Bacon Day Survey, the researchers at National Today – an online destination to commemorate quirky and fun holidays – asked 1,000 Americans their opinions around everyone’s favorite breakfast food.

The findings included:

• 16 percent of Americans said they can’t live without bacon. Another 21 percent said they would eat bacon every day for the rest of their lives, while 18 percent said bacon is their favorite food. Only 4 percent of Americans don’t like bacon.

• one in five Americans agreed it’s real bacon or the highway. Nineteen percent said turkey bacon isn’t real bacon, and another 17 percent said the same thing about Canadian bacon. Twenty-one percent flat out refuse to eat non-meat bacon at all.

• two times as many Americans prefer thin-cut bacon. Only 33 percent said they like thick-cut better, while 67 percent said thin-cut won.

• half of Americans prefer their bacon crispy. With 52 percent of Americans like their bacon “very crispy,” only 31 percent said they like it not that crispy. Eight percent like it slightly cooked, and another 3 percent like it charred.

To learn more about National Bacon Day, visit nationaltoday.com/us/national-bacon-day.