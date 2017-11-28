Cooking with JoJo: Wrap it up, I’ll take it

While we enjoy a nice dark rye bread with some spicy mustard and cheese with thick pieces of turkey, I wanted something with more depth of flavor without the heaviness of bread, which I find can take away from the flavor of the most important part, the center.

This recipe combines thinly sliced red onions, jalapeños and a homemade chipotle cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on a cast-iron grill pan to give a nice char flavor. For those of you with gluten allergies, this can be served in a bowl over corn chips, rice or cauliflower rice.

For the cream, use Crème Fraiche. It does not have as much sourness as sour cream and allows the other flavors to shine.

What you’ll need:

 ½-cup Crème Fraiche.

 ½ pepper from can of chipotle peppers in adobo, to taste.

• 1 tsp. of adobo, depending on your heat level.

• pinch of salt.

Mix the ingredients in a small bowl and refrigerate while preparing the other ingredients.

• flour tortillas, medium size.

• turkey, cut into medium thin slices.

• red onion, thinly sliced.

 jalapeños, to taste. Pickled are fine, raw have more heat and flavor in my opinion.

• ¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro.

Place the tortilla down. Just off center, start filling your wrap with a layer of turkey, red onion and peppers. Place a line of chipotle cream down the center, along with fresh cilantro and roll tightly. In a hot grill pan with no oil, transfer the wrap carefully with the seam side down to help seal the wrap for two minutes. Carefully flip and repeat. Slice and enjoy.

These make an easy on the go lunch or game time snack. Make extra chipotle cream for dipping the wrap or for chips.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.