Cooking with JoJo: Dinner for breakfast...or any other time

But if you plan as I do, spending a little more and getting two meals out of it is well worth the extra money.

For this recipe, go ahead and order or make a couple of extra baked potatoes, too.

What you’ll already have:

• Steak – Sliced thinly.

• Baked potatoes – Roughly chopped.

• Sour cream.

• Chives – chopped.

What you’ll need:

• Skillet – I prefer cast iron for a nice crust on the potatoes, but any will do.

• ¼ stick of butter

• ¼ tsp salt

• ¼ tsp pepper

• ¼ cup oil

• Eggs

Rough chop your baked potatoes, and in a medium hot skillet, add ¼ cup of oil. Once it is up to temperature, add in your potatoes in, spreading them evenly. Take a spatula and press them down into the pan to help form a nice crust. Cook for three minutes, flip and repeat. Add the salt and pepper and butter, cook two minutes or until butter has melted, remove and set aside. Add your steak to the pan and allow it to warm through. Mix your chives and sour cream and set aside.

In a separate pan on medium heat, add oil or butter and slowly cook your eggs. I prefer over medium, and this takes it to the next level when you cut into the yolk and let it run into the yummy potatoes.

This is my favorite way to not only stretch the budget, but also have a great meal using leftovers. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.